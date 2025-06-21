Clean Yield Group Buys 158 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Clean Yield Group boosted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 7.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the quarter. Clean Yield Group’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prudent Man Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 72.7% during the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 190 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Compass Planning Associates Inc purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 234 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other Amazon.com news, Director Keith Brian Alexander sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.68, for a total transaction of $210,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at $1,151,366.20. This trade represents a 15.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total value of $4,000,233.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,148,694 shares in the company, valued at $432,532,102.20. The trade was a 0.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 102,037 shares of company stock worth $20,531,075. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMZN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Scotiabank reduced their price target on Amazon.com from $306.00 to $250.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target (up from $225.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $235.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $245.53.

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of Amazon.com stock opened at $209.69 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $198.41 and a 200 day moving average of $209.31. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 12 month low of $151.61 and a 12 month high of $242.52. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 34.15, a PEG ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $155.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $154.96 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.14% and a net margin of 10.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

