Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,619 Shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Free Report) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,891 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,619 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Coterra Energy were worth $286,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 227.9% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 114,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,989,000 after acquiring an additional 79,463 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 24,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 18,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 689 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 163,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,169,000 after buying an additional 16,663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Coterra Energy by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 129,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares in the last quarter. 87.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Coterra Energy from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Pickering Energy Partners downgraded Coterra Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Johnson Rice raised Coterra Energy from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and raised their price target for the company from $34.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Raymond James Financial set a $38.00 price target on Coterra Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Coterra Energy from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.30.

CTRA stock opened at $26.98 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.36. Coterra Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $29.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $924.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.92 billion. Coterra Energy had a return on equity of 10.61% and a net margin of 21.67%. Coterra Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coterra Energy Inc. will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Coterra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.16%.

Coterra Energy Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. The company’s properties include the Marcellus Shale with approximately 186,000 net acres in the dry gas window of the play located in Susquehanna County, Pennsylvania; Permian Basin properties with approximately 296,000 net acres located in west Texas and southeast New Mexico; and Anadarko Basin properties with approximately 182,000 net acres located in Oklahoma.

