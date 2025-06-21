Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 285 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 13.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,455 shares of the network technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 64.0% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 141 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. JDM Financial Group LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. JDM Financial Group LLC now owns 322 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Adero Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Adero Partners LLC now owns 1,556 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 17,729 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $3,025,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 1,310 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Down 0.3%

Palo Alto Networks stock opened at $199.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 113.85, a PEG ratio of 5.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $187.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $185.31. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $142.01 and a 12 month high of $208.39.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Palo Alto Networks ( NASDAQ:PANW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.95%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 1.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 100,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.36, for a total value of $19,336,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 3,343,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $646,502,253.76. The trade was a 2.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Lee Klarich sold 120,774 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.14, for a total value of $23,567,838.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 264,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $51,564,964.44. The trade was a 31.37% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 789,736 shares of company stock valued at $139,837,528. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $225.00 to $221.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. KeyCorp reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Northland Securities dropped their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $177.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

(Free Report)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

