Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires 86 Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MGK. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of MGK opened at $348.17 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.23 and a beta of 1.20. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $262.65 and a twelve month high of $358.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $331.86 and a 200-day moving average of $334.46.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

