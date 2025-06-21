Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires New Position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,030 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Get Allstate alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC lifted its position in Allstate by 36.8% in the first quarter. Mezzasalma Advisors LLC now owns 11,109 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $321,000. NBT Bank N A NY lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 2,409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $233,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ALL shares. Raymond James Financial reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target (up from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Allstate from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. William Blair started coverage on shares of Allstate in a research note on Friday, June 6th. They issued a “sector outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.20.

Allstate Stock Down 0.1%

ALL stock opened at $195.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The Allstate Corporation has a one year low of $157.48 and a one year high of $213.18. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $200.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $196.69.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 24.62% and a net margin of 6.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Allstate’s payout ratio is currently 27.32%.

Allstate announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About Allstate

(Free Report)

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Allstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.