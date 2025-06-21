Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Acquires Shares of 3,420 KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,420 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McIlrath & Eck LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in KKR & Co. Inc. by 6,800.0% in the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 276 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Robert W. Scully purchased 13,250 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $113.49 per share, with a total value of $1,503,742.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,503,742.50. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman George R. Roberts sold 1,190,094 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.80, for a total transaction of $142,573,261.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 82,171,884 shares in the company, valued at $9,844,191,703.20. The trade was a 1.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 8,471,488 shares of company stock worth $501,529,092. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KKR & Co. Inc. Price Performance

NYSE KKR opened at $122.59 on Friday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.08 and a quick ratio of 0.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.19 billion, a PE ratio of 51.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $117.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $130.44.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The asset manager reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.02. KKR & Co. Inc. had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 67.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that KKR & Co. Inc. will post 5.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

KKR & Co. Inc. Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.185 dividend. This is a positive change from KKR & Co. Inc.’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a yield of 0.64%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 31.22%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

KKR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $177.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Hsbc Global Res raised KKR & Co. Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on KKR & Co. Inc. from $129.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KKR

About KKR & Co. Inc.

(Free Report)

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.