Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Buys 1,802 Shares of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE:BEN – Free Report) by 11.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,202 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,802 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Franklin Resources were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BEN. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Franklin Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,676,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 173.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 3,531,700 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $71,658,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 132.7% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 2,935,292 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $59,557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,673,971 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 6,438,863 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $130,645,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,849 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Franklin Resources by 19.6% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,403,875 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $190,805,000 after purchasing an additional 1,542,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BEN stock opened at $22.77 on Friday. Franklin Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.25 and a 52-week high of $24.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a current ratio of 1.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $20.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.30.

Franklin Resources ( NYSE:BEN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The closed-end fund reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47. Franklin Resources had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. Franklin Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Franklin Resources, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. Franklin Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 188.24%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Franklin Resources from $20.00 to $21.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Franklin Resources in a report on Monday. TD Cowen upgraded Franklin Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Franklin Resources from $19.00 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.25.

Franklin Resources, Inc is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, institutions, pension plans, trusts, and partnerships. It launches equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries.

