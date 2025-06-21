Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Cuts Holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 7.5% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 146 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF were worth $248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get iShares Russell Top 200 ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWL. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $854,287,000. Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $37,237,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $25,226,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,679,000 after buying an additional 165,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after buying an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Performance

IWL opened at $146.84 on Friday. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.75 and a fifty-two week high of $151.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $141.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $143.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.02.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Top 200 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.