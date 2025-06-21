Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Decreases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,630 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 144 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $292,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COF. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, FPC Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COF opened at $198.75 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $76.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Corporation has a 52 week low of $128.23 and a 52 week high of $210.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $187.67 and a 200 day moving average of $185.65.

Capital One Financial ( NYSE:COF Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 9.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.15%.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,005,746.60. The trade was a 32.24% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total transaction of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. This represents a 2.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BTIG Research upgraded Capital One Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $208.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Bank of America lifted their price target on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $198.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capital One Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $210.64.

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

