Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Free Report) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,737 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NVS. Raiffeisen Bank International AG acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Nexus Investment Management ULC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 13.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Novartis to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Novartis presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.38.

Shares of NYSE:NVS opened at $115.62 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $113.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.48. Novartis AG has a one year low of $96.06 and a one year high of $120.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $244.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.07, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.59.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.92 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 24.70% and a return on equity of 39.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novartis AG will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology.

