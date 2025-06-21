Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $244,000 Stake in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,624 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 595 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 176.7% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Bank OZK by 4,828.6% in the first quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $45.31 on Friday. Bank OZK has a 12-month low of $35.71 and a 12-month high of $53.64. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.13 and a 200-day moving average of $45.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.05. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 25.66%. The company had revenue of $409.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is currently 28.20%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.86.

View Our Latest Stock Report on OZK

Bank OZK Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.