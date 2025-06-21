Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $262,000 Stock Holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 24.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 907 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 2,446 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Heritage Family Offices LLP raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.7% during the first quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,628 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 11,094 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Main Street Group LTD raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.0% during the fourth quarter. Main Street Group LTD now owns 872 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 14,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,259,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the period. 73.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:TLT opened at $86.49 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $83.30 and a 1-year high of $101.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $86.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.34.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.3195 per share. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

