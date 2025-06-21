Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $308,000 Stock Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 12.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bender Robert & Associates lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Bender Robert & Associates now owns 75,043 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $37,167,000 after purchasing an additional 2,382 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 2,691 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,333,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. PKO Investment Management Joint Stock Co now owns 10,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Insigneo Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,963 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,468,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, NBT Bank N A NY lifted its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 3,062 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,517,000 after purchasing an additional 573 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Robert Desantis sold 188 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.91, for a total transaction of $96,991.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,695,113.84. This trade represents a 3.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jami K. Nachtsheim sold 2,400 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $520.00, for a total value of $1,248,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,920. The trade was a 27.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,998 shares of company stock worth $2,611,577 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ISRG opened at $509.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.69, a PEG ratio of 5.40 and a beta of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $528.03 and a 200-day moving average of $537.47. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $413.82 and a fifty-two week high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.19 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 28.41%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $515.00 to $440.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $600.00 to $575.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. BTIG Research set a $560.00 price objective on Intuitive Surgical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $650.00 price objective (up previously from $590.00) on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Erste Group Bank raised Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $588.95.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

