Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $321,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $321,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of MetLife in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of MetLife from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of MetLife from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

MET opened at $79.15 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $65.21 and a one year high of $89.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.16 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $77.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.86.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.04). MetLife had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 20.89%. The business had revenue of $18.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.06 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.83 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MetLife declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 6th were issued a $0.5675 dividend. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.27 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 6th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.91%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Retirement and Income Solutions; Group Benefits; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

