Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Has $338,000 Stake in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,316 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,446,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,405,000 after acquiring an additional 27,550 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,921,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,034,000 after buying an additional 26,341 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,406,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,302,000 after buying an additional 169,128 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 858,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,420,000 after buying an additional 14,828 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 807,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,965,000 after buying an additional 5,812 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.3%

VV opened at $274.83 on Friday. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $221.41 and a 12-month high of $282.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.05 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.45.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

