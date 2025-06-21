Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Increases Position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its position in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:FALN – Free Report) by 13.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 8,639 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,004 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF were worth $231,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colorado Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $274,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $1,928,000. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. M.E. Allison & CO. Inc. now owns 47,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF during the first quarter worth $378,000. Finally, Dohj LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Dohj LLC now owns 149,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,992,000 after acquiring an additional 7,546 shares during the period.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Stock Up 0.3%

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF stock opened at $26.84 on Friday. iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $24.82 and a twelve month high of $27.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.66.

iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1427 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.38%.

The iShares Fallen Angels USD Bond ETF (FALN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of bonds that were rated investment grade at issuance, but later downgraded to sub-investment grade. FALN was launched on Jun 14, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

