Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $239,000 in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF (NASDAQ:IBIT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IBIT. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,385,364,000. Symmetry Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 3,605.8% during the 4th quarter. Symmetry Investments LP now owns 12,678,808 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,611,000 after buying an additional 12,336,673 shares during the last quarter. Mubadala Investment Co PJSC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF during the 4th quarter worth $436,895,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF by 344.8% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 9,667,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,857,000 after buying an additional 7,494,123 shares during the period. Finally, Jericho Capital Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $378,140,000.
iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF Price Performance
IBIT stock opened at $58.67 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.41. iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF has a 12-month low of $28.23 and a 12-month high of $63.70.
About iShares Bitcoin Trust ETF
The IShares Bitcoin Trust Registered (IBIT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the spot price of Bitcoin. IBIT was launched on Jan 5, 2024 and is issued by BlackRock.
