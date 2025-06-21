Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $213,000 Investment in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Savvy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $466,000. Somerville Kurt F lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 34.2% in the 4th quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 96,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,325,000 after acquiring an additional 24,467 shares during the last quarter. DJE Kapital AG bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $4,228,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. Finally, Dempze Nancy E lifted its stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Dempze Nancy E now owns 26,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after acquiring an additional 5,833 shares during the last quarter. 79.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MKC opened at $72.98 on Friday. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $66.88 and a fifty-two week high of $86.24. The stock has a market cap of $19.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.08, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.82.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 25th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.04). McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a net margin of 11.67% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 EPS. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 7th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 7th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is 61.86%.

MKC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus cut McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. UBS Group initiated coverage on McCormick & Company, Incorporated in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $83.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.13.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Katherine Jenkins sold 7,642 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.38, for a total transaction of $583,695.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 50,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.81, for a total transaction of $4,090,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 247,437 shares in the company, valued at $20,242,820.97. This trade represents a 16.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,392 shares of company stock valued at $4,898,101. 23.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment sells spices, seasonings, condiments, and sauces.

