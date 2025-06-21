Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,583 Shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Free Report) by 77.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,931 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,583 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 25,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 2,888 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,744 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Tradewinds LLC. now owns 14,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 693 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ MRVL opened at $73.51 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $63.50 billion, a PE ratio of -128.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.76. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.50. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.09 and a 1-year high of $127.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 8.42% and a negative net margin of 7.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 63.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.33%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is -42.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Melius Research raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Melius lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Bank of America raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen raised their target price on Marvell Technology from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Finally, Summit Insights lowered Marvell Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Panteha Dixon sold 1,286 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $83,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,110. This trade represents a 3.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 1,500 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.52, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 121,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,314,764.96. The trade was a 1.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 27,394 shares of company stock worth $1,656,076. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data infrastructure semiconductor solutions, spanning the data center core to network edge. The company develops and scales complex System-on-a-Chip architectures, integrating analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing functionality.

