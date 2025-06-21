Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Position in Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Unilever PLC (NYSE:UL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $233,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UL. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $599,000 after buying an additional 539 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 814.1% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 1,099 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,228,000 after buying an additional 5,197 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Unilever during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Unilever by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 64,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,682,000 after buying an additional 2,116 shares during the last quarter. 9.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Unilever Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UL opened at $61.17 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54. Unilever PLC has a fifty-two week low of $54.32 and a fifty-two week high of $65.87. The company has a market cap of $150.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.53, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.43.

Unilever Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.5151 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. Unilever’s dividend payout ratio is presently 59.03%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UL shares. DZ Bank raised Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. BNP Paribas upgraded Unilever to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. BNP Paribas Exane assumed coverage on Unilever in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $73.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Unilever from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Unilever currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.67.

Unilever Company Profile

Unilever PLC operates as a fast-moving consumer goods company in the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through five segments: Beauty & Wellbeing, Personal Care, Home Care, Nutrition, and Ice Cream. The Beauty & Wellbeing segment engages in the sale of hair care products, such as shampoo, conditioner, and styling; skin care products including face, hand, and body moisturizer; and prestige beauty and health & wellbeing products consist of the vitamins, minerals, and supplements.

