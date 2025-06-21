Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Sempra Energy were worth $326,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get Sempra Energy alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. L & S Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Sempra Energy by 52.6% during the fourth quarter. L & S Advisors Inc now owns 41,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,649,000 after purchasing an additional 14,338 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 9,479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $831,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares during the period. Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,556,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Sempra Energy by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,740,845 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $328,147,000 after acquiring an additional 115,372 shares during the period. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new position in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,183,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.65% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy Price Performance

Shares of SRE opened at $74.09 on Friday. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $61.90 and a twelve month high of $95.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $75.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $77.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a PE ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Sempra Energy Announces Dividend

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Sempra Energy had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 22.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.34 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Sempra Energy will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 26th. Sempra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.70%.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, insider Diana L. Day sold 8,015 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $595,193.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,117.94. The trade was a 32.08% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Justin Christopher Bird sold 4,817 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.23, for a total value of $343,114.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,778 shares in the company, valued at $1,408,786.94. This trade represents a 19.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SRE shares. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $95.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Barclays cut Sempra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $92.00 to $76.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Argus cut Sempra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Sempra Energy from $93.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sempra Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.83.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Sempra Energy

Sempra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Sempra California, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The Sempra California segment provides electric services; and natural gas services to San Diego County.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.