Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $286,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1%

NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $78.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.49. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $76.92 and a twelve month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a $0.297 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. This is a boost from Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.28.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

