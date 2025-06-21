Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (NASDAQ:FMB – Free Report) by 4.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,318 shares of the company’s stock after selling 370 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF were worth $369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FMB. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 933.3% in the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 4,941.9% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 1,532 shares during the last quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Managed Municipal ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $108,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF during the 1st quarter worth $113,000. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF by 119,000.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares during the period.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of First Trust Managed Municipal ETF stock opened at $49.80 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.68 and its 200 day moving average is $50.50. First Trust Managed Municipal ETF has a one year low of $48.10 and a one year high of $52.13.

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust Managed Municipal ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were paid a $0.142 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is an increase from First Trust Managed Municipal ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

The First Trust Managed Municipal ETF (FMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests primarily in investment-grade municipal bonds, with some high-yield exposure. FMB was launched on May 13, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Featured Articles

