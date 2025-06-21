Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,049 Shares of Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Matador Resources Company (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 20.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,051 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,049 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Matador Resources were worth $207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 108.5% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 492 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 53.8% during the 4th quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Matador Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Matador Resources by 359.5% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $39.63 per share, with a total value of $99,075.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 60,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,407,760.28. The trade was a 4.29% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Glenn W. Stetson acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.53 per share, with a total value of $41,530.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,180 shares in the company, valued at $3,869,765.40. The trade was a 1.08% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 14,850 shares of company stock valued at $601,103 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Matador Resources Stock Up 0.8%

Matador Resources stock opened at $51.47 on Friday. Matador Resources Company has a 1-year low of $35.19 and a 1-year high of $66.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $44.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.50.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.25. Matador Resources had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $980.87 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.71 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Matador Resources Company will post 8.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Matador Resources announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, April 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy company to purchase up to 7.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.3125 dividend. This represents a $1.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 16.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MTDR. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Matador Resources from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $80.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Matador Resources currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.06.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

