Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 401 Shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Rio Tinto PLC (NYSE:RIO – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,611 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Rio Tinto by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 17,604,463 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,035,319,000 after buying an additional 76,368 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,115,476 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $300,841,000 after acquiring an additional 70,131 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,721,690 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $101,253,000 after acquiring an additional 339,924 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,603,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $94,275,000 after acquiring an additional 255,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Rio Tinto by 143,872.8% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,264,081 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $74,341,000 after acquiring an additional 1,263,203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.33% of the company’s stock.

RIO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Clarkson Capital raised Rio Tinto to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rio Tinto in a research report on Tuesday, June 3rd. DZ Bank raised Rio Tinto from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen lowered Rio Tinto from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Rio Tinto in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of RIO opened at $55.88 on Friday. Rio Tinto PLC has a 12 month low of $51.67 and a 12 month high of $72.08. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a market cap of $70.08 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.68.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company operates through Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper, and Minerals Segments. The Iron Ore segment engages in the iron ore mining, and salt and gypsum production in Western Australia. The Aluminum segment is involved in bauxite mining; alumina refining; and aluminium smelting.

