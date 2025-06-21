Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 54 Shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 18.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 241 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 54 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLK. IAG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of BlackRock in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Investment Management Corp VA ADV bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Compass Planning Associates Inc bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 80.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,046.00 to $988.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,045.00 to $1,010.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of BlackRock to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,196.00 to $1,178.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their target price on shares of BlackRock from $1,251.00 to $1,032.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,096.31.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $912.50, for a total value of $9,125,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 66,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,256,025. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Stock Performance

NYSE BLK opened at $974.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $948.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $970.38. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $773.74 and a 1 year high of $1,084.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.41.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The asset manager reported $11.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $10.84 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.47 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.09% and a return on equity of 15.57%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $9.81 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BlackRock will post 47.41 EPS for the current year.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be given a $5.21 dividend. This represents a $20.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 5th. BlackRock’s payout ratio is presently 50.63%.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

