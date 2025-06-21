Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 755 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 755 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $339,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,904,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,533,476,000 after acquiring an additional 930,784 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 31.8% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,591,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $849,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,941 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,943,000 after acquiring an additional 43,972 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 16.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,688,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,453,000 after acquiring an additional 239,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 44.0% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 859,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,707,000 after acquiring an additional 262,391 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $129.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.57 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $125.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $127.07. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 52-week low of $105.18 and a 52-week high of $134.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Investors of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a $0.3229 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

