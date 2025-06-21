Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes $202,000 Position in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,377 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in Williams Companies by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,680 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $740,000 after acquiring an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. grew its position in shares of Williams Companies by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 59,229 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,206,000 after purchasing an additional 8,559 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new position in Williams Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 108,425 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $5,868,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. 86.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Williams Companies Stock Up 2.2%

Williams Companies stock opened at $60.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.70 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.65. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.41 and a 12 month high of $61.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $57.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Williams Companies Dividend Announcement

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.90 billion. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 15.95% and a net margin of 21.18%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 106.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WMB. CIBC increased their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Wolfe Research upgraded Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $63.00 target price on shares of Williams Companies in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.25.

About Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

