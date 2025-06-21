CWA Asset Management Group LLC Boosts Stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in Exelon Corporation (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,105 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 415 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Exelon were worth $558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Exelon during the fourth quarter valued at $479,597,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Exelon by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,545,000 after buying an additional 7,483,873 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its position in Exelon by 46.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,306,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $651,422,000 after buying an additional 5,524,103 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its position in Exelon by 43.3% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 12,846,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,525,000 after buying an additional 3,878,687 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Exelon by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,335,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,792,903,000 after buying an additional 3,064,673 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (up previously from $46.00) on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. KeyCorp lowered shares of Exelon from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Exelon currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.40.

EXC opened at $42.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.01 billion, a PE ratio of 15.84, a PEG ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.39. Exelon Corporation has a twelve month low of $34.01 and a twelve month high of $48.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 10.29%. Exelon’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Corporation will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.76%. Exelon’s payout ratio is presently 59.48%.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

