CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys 726 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 19.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,500 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 726 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nwam LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $524,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 1,805 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 3,986 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,945 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.7%

NYSE TJX opened at $123.35 on Friday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $107.71 and a 12 month high of $135.85. The stock has a market cap of $137.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $127.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.02. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 58.81% and a net margin of 8.47%. The firm had revenue of $13.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 14th will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 14th. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at TJX Companies

In related news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.09, for a total transaction of $121,685.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 22,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,909,180.08. This trade represents a 4.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. TD Securities upped their target price on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $164.00 target price (up previously from $154.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $145.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on TJX Companies from $140.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $141.53.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

