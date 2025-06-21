CWA Asset Management Group LLC Buys New Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 8,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,000 after buying an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 91,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,001,000 after purchasing an additional 2,698 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $420,000. Finally, One Day In July LLC boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. One Day In July LLC now owns 89,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,837,000 after purchasing an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

SLYV stock opened at $78.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 1.07. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $65.96 and a 52-week high of $96.14. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.65.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

