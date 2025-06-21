CWA Asset Management Group LLC Decreases Position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Free Report) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,664 shares of the company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,047,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 14,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,793,000 after buying an additional 2,716 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 57.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 266.5% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the period.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Price Performance

VHT opened at $244.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $21.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90 and a beta of 0.67. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 1-year low of $234.11 and a 1-year high of $289.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $246.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $257.07.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

