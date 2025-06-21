CWA Asset Management Group LLC Grows Holdings in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Free Report) by 59.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,131 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 793 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in GE Vernova were worth $651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,091,000 after acquiring an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 29.0% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 7,372 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,425,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 98.5% in the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in GE Vernova by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,571,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of GE Vernova from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 11th. New Street Research set a $380.00 price objective on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $437.00 to $354.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $500.00 to $570.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $422.00 price objective (up from $400.00) on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and four have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $404.56.

Shares of GEV opened at $486.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.76 billion, a PE ratio of 70.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.97. The business has a fifty day moving average of $425.55 and a 200 day moving average of $370.71. GE Vernova Inc. has a 52-week low of $150.01 and a 52-week high of $500.72.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.56 billion. GE Vernova had a return on equity of 10.10% and a net margin of 5.42%. GE Vernova’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.47) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Investors of record on Friday, April 18th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 17th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.21%. GE Vernova’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

