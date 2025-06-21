CWA Asset Management Group LLC Has $686,000 Position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AUPH – Free Report) (TSE:AUP) by 92.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 85,267 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 40,878 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals were worth $686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AUPH. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 3,041.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 6,377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $135,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $108,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 271,132 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,435,000 after buying an additional 64,107 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 7,406 shares during the period. 36.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $7.77 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc has a one year low of $5.20 and a one year high of $10.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.75 and a beta of 1.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.93 and a quick ratio of 5.26.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AUPH Get Free Report ) (TSE:AUP) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $62.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.06 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 14.27% and a net margin of 16.11%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

