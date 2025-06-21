CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT – Free Report) by 38.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,941 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,189 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $714,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 185.0% in the 1st quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC now owns 285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Medtronic by 753.8% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 333 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares during the period. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MDT opened at $86.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.49 and its 200 day moving average is $86.26. Medtronic PLC has a 1 year low of $75.96 and a 1 year high of $96.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Medtronic ( NYSE:MDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 21st. The medical technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.81 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 13.90%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Medtronic PLC will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 27th. This is an increase from Medtronic’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Medtronic’s payout ratio is presently 77.35%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Leerink Partnrs raised Medtronic to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen raised Medtronic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Mizuho reduced their price target on Medtronic from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price target on Medtronic from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Medtronic from $94.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.87.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, and sells device-based medical therapies to healthcare systems, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. Its Cardiovascular Portfolio segment offers implantable cardiac pacemakers, cardioverter defibrillators, and cardiac resynchronization therapy devices; cardiac ablation products; insertable cardiac monitor systems; TYRX products; and remote monitoring and patient-centered software.

