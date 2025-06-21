CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 1,757 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Louisiana-Pacific Corporation (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) by 36.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,635 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank n.a. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 76.1% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 560 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 56.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 720 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 41.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,040 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the period. GeoWealth Management LLC raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 1,184.9% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 938 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Louisiana-Pacific by 142.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,043 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the period. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Louisiana-Pacific

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 1,179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total value of $105,544.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,838 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,686,377.76. The trade was a 5.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LPX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $126.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised Louisiana-Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Louisiana-Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.38.

Louisiana-Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of LPX stock opened at $86.66 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 3.03. Louisiana-Pacific Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $78.82 and a fifty-two week high of $122.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $89.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $98.78. The company has a market capitalization of $6.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.89.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.14. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 23.75% and a net margin of 13.74%. The firm had revenue of $724.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $711.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Corporation will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Louisiana-Pacific’s payout ratio is currently 19.65%.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

