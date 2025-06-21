CWA Asset Management Group LLC Purchases 569 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 47.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,779 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IWV. Poinciana Advisors Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $535,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $921,000 after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Foundation Wealth Management LLC PA acquired a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,157,000. Finally, Moran Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 2,515.7% in the fourth quarter. Moran Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,335,000 after acquiring an additional 21,107 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.2%

NYSEARCA:IWV opened at $338.06 on Friday. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1 year low of $273.60 and a 1 year high of $350.23. The stock has a market cap of $15.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $326.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $330.66.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

