CWA Asset Management Group LLC Raises Holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,367 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Tacita Capital Inc increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 328.9% during the fourth quarter. Tacita Capital Inc now owns 386 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amphenol by 703.8% in the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 418 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $48,000. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered Amphenol from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Amphenol from $88.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Fox Advisors raised Amphenol from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Amphenol from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

Amphenol Price Performance

APH stock opened at $93.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.12. The business’s 50-day moving average is $83.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.64. Amphenol Corporation has a 1 year low of $54.77 and a 1 year high of $94.83.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.68% and a net margin of 15.58%. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Amphenol Corporation will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 17th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 17th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 175,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total transaction of $13,349,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 51,400 shares in the company, valued at $3,920,792. This trade represents a 77.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Luc Walter sold 286,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.43, for a total value of $26,148,980.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 451,790 shares in the company, valued at $41,307,159.70. This represents a 38.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,764,500 shares of company stock worth $294,839,785. 1.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amphenol Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

