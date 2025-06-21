CWA Asset Management Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 30.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,610 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,154 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Progressive were worth $739,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 53,400,366 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,795,262,000 after acquiring an additional 583,376 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Progressive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,615,430 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,498,363,000 after acquiring an additional 189,638 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Progressive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,843,045,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Progressive by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,179,529 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,480,677,000 after acquiring an additional 710,684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Progressive by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,058,187 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,451,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547,677 shares during the last quarter. 85.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Progressive from $327.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Progressive from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Bank of America upgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Progressive from $267.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Progressive from $285.00 to $297.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Progressive presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.88.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.59, for a total transaction of $2,685,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 248,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,616,766.16. This trade represents a 3.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,267 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.81, for a total value of $351,985.27. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 28,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,025,375.28. The trade was a 4.20% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 34,157 shares of company stock valued at $9,352,400 over the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:PGR opened at $261.26 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.15 billion, a PE ratio of 17.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $275.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.29 and a quick ratio of 0.29. The Progressive Corporation has a 12 month low of $204.88 and a 12 month high of $292.99.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $4.65 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.28 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $22.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.87 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 33.50% and a net margin of 11.10%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Progressive Corporation will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

