CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 180 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC decreased its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 7.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 180 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $813,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWF. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,641,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Arvest Investments Inc. now owns 1,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 4,213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $403.17 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66 and a beta of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $384.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $390.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $308.67 and a fifty-two week high of $419.53.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

