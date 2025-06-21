CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 2,233 Shares of Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC lowered its stake in Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 24.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,963 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 2,233 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $727,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $757,892,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $297,122,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Target by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,968,037 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $536,407,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,275 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Target by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Target in the 4th quarter worth $182,882,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.18, for a total transaction of $4,328,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 246,453 shares in the company, valued at $23,703,849.54. This trade represents a 15.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Target Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of Target stock opened at $95.68 on Friday. Target Corporation has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a market cap of $43.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.51, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $95.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.01.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The retailer reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $24.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.54 billion. Target had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 3.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Target Corporation will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Target Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 13th will be given a $1.12 dividend. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 13th. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TGT shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Target from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Roth Mkm reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $122.00 price target (down from $131.00) on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of Target from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Roth Capital set a $122.00 price target on shares of Target in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-five have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Target has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.70.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

