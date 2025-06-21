CWA Asset Management Group LLC Sells 3,077 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,077 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EFA. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 395 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Parkworth Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA opened at $86.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $86.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.85. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $72.15 and a 1-year high of $90.51. The company has a market cap of $60.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35 and a beta of 0.83.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

