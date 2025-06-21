Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) CFO David M. Obstler Sells 20,000 Shares

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CFO David M. Obstler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.25, for a total value of $2,505,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 399,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,008,567.50. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Get Datadog alerts:

Datadog Price Performance

Datadog stock opened at $127.50 on Friday. Datadog, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.63 and a 12 month high of $170.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.74, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $111.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.65. The company has a market cap of $44.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 277.18, a PEG ratio of 72.08 and a beta of 1.01.

Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. Datadog had a return on equity of 6.39% and a net margin of 5.85%. The business had revenue of $761.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $741.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Datadog, Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Datadog

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lifted its stake in Datadog by 887.0% in the first quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 25,199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22,646 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC raised its holdings in Datadog by 96.9% during the 1st quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the period. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Putney Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Datadog during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Datadog from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC set a $140.00 price target on Datadog and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Datadog in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. Macquarie cut their price target on Datadog from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on Datadog from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.52.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Datadog

Datadog Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Datadog Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Datadog and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.