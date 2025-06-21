Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Corporation (NYSE:DVN – Free Report) by 68.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 11,613 shares during the quarter. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Devon Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 94.6% in the first quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 833 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the period. Accredited Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Cromwell Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Devon Energy by 98.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 46.7% in the 1st quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,257 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Williams Trading set a $50.00 price target on Devon Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. Wall Street Zen raised Devon Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Devon Energy from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $52.00 to $41.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.50.

Devon Energy stock opened at $34.25 on Friday. Devon Energy Corporation has a 52 week low of $25.89 and a 52 week high of $49.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.80, a PEG ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.53.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The energy company reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $4.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Devon Energy had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 21.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.16 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Devon Energy Corporation will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 21.87%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates in Delaware, Eagle Ford, Anadarko, Williston, and Powder River Basins. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

