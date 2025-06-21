Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Insider Sells $1,710,821.25 in Stock

Docusign Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) insider Robert Chatwani sold 22,875 shares of Docusign stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $1,710,821.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 72,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,394,303.54. The trade was a 24.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Docusign Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $75.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.20, a PEG ratio of 28.54 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $82.23 and a 200 day moving average of $85.84. Docusign Inc. has a one year low of $48.80 and a one year high of $107.86.

Docusign (NASDAQ:DOCU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $763.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $748.79 million. Docusign had a net margin of 36.50% and a return on equity of 14.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Docusign Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Docusign

Docusign announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, June 5th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 6.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Transatlantique SA purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth $26,000. Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 318.1% during the first quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Docusign by 519.4% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 384 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Docusign during the first quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on DOCU. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Docusign from $92.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Docusign in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Docusign from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Docusign from $81.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Docusign from $88.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.77.

Docusign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.

