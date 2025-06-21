Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Shares Sold by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) by 8.7% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 19,689 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,870 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $1,160,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EIX. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International in the fourth quarter valued at $56,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EIX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Edison International from $94.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Edison International from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Edison International in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Edison International from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.82.

NYSE:EIX opened at $49.61 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.97. Edison International has a 52-week low of $47.73 and a 52-week high of $88.77. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a PE ratio of 7.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.16. Edison International had a net margin of 16.84% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Edison International will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation and distribution of electric power. The company supplies and delivers electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors.

