Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX) Stock Holdings Trimmed by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rothschild Investment LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. First Financial Bankshares Inc now owns 2,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Equinix by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. 94.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ EQIX opened at $882.88 on Friday. Equinix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $701.41 and a 1-year high of $994.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $86.36 billion, a PE ratio of 91.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $862.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $886.05.

Equinix ( NASDAQ:EQIX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $9.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.01 by $0.66. Equinix had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $2.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $8.86 earnings per share. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinix, Inc. will post 33.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $4.69 dividend. This represents a $18.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 21st. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is presently 195.01%.

In other Equinix news, CEO Adaire Fox-Martin sold 2,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $884.91, for a total transaction of $2,609,599.59. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,615 shares in the company, valued at $8,508,409.65. This represents a 23.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $869.41, for a total transaction of $86,941.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 17,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,274,664.29. This trade represents a 0.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 3,176 shares of company stock worth $2,808,008. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on EQIX. Bank of America began coverage on Equinix in a report on Monday, May 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1,000.00 target price for the company. Scotiabank reduced their price objective on Equinix from $1,040.00 to $1,030.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Equinix from $990.00 to $986.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Equinix from $1,094.00 to $1,053.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Equinix from $834.00 to $837.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and six have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Equinix presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,004.80.

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

