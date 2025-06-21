Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ) Shares Bought by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESQ – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,608 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers’ holdings in Esquire Financial were worth $875,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESQ. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Esquire Financial by 151.0% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 788 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $213,000. Finally, Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Esquire Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.66% of the company’s stock.

In other Esquire Financial news, Director Kevin C. Waterhouse sold 3,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.87, for a total value of $251,610.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 86,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,263,058.13. This trade represents a 3.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ari P. Kornhaber sold 20,000 shares of Esquire Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.51, for a total value of $1,670,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 104,644 shares in the company, valued at $8,738,820.44. This trade represents a 16.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on Esquire Financial from $85.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th.

ESQ opened at $89.30 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $755.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 0.53. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $44.55 and a 52 week high of $93.24. The business’s 50 day moving average is $87.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $82.07.

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $33.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.71 million. Esquire Financial had a return on equity of 19.20% and a net margin of 31.37%. Equities analysts expect that Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. Esquire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.23%.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

