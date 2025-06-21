Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Raises Stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Free Report) by 38.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,176 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,689 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $662,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CMG. Ethos Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 312.5% in the 1st quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 825 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 136.2% in the 1st quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 867 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. 91.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CMG shares. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $68.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Monday, June 9th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Chipotle Mexican Grill presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

Chipotle Mexican Grill stock opened at $52.81 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $71.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.06. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.46 and a 1 year high of $66.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.01.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.01. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 43.29%. The firm had revenue of $2.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $13.37 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 113,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.70, for a total value of $5,659,587.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,457,805.50. This represents a 50.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. It sells food and beverages through offering burritos, burrito bowls, quesadillas, tacos, and salads. The company also provides delivery and related services its app and website. It has operations in the United States, Canada, France, Germany, and the United Kingdom.

