Exchange Traded Concepts LLC Sells 2,692 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lessened its position in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 27.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,048 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,692 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 288 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 78.7% during the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 529 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 652.9% during the fourth quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 457 shares during the period. State of Wyoming bought a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the fourth quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club by 9,700.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BJ opened at $110.23 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $113.81 and a 200-day moving average of $106.33. The company has a market capitalization of $14.56 billion, a PE ratio of 25.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.77. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.33 and a 52-week high of $121.10.

BJ’s Wholesale Club ( NYSE:BJ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 22nd. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $5.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.18 billion. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a return on equity of 31.98% and a net margin of 2.76%. BJ’s Wholesale Club’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 2,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.74, for a total transaction of $251,454.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,705,097.60. This trade represents a 12.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert W. Eddy sold 280,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $32,052,524.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 422,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,242,592.23. The trade was a 39.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,592 shares of company stock worth $35,977,967 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BJ. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, March 7th. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $106.00 price target (up from $101.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price target (up from $129.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BJ’s Wholesale Club currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.12.

BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of membership warehouse clubs. Its product categories include grocery, household and pet, television and electronics, furniture, computer and tablets, patio and outdoor living, lawn and garden, baby and kids, toys, home, health and beauty, appliances, and jewelry.

